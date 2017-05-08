Royal City Man Arrested for Tresspassing, Counterfeit Bills

From a Grant County Sheriff’s press release: Deputies arresting a trespassing suspect found a counterfeit $100 in his pants pocket.

Around noon today, a woman called 9-1-1 after finding a man inside her home in the 1000 block of Vandenberg Loop in the Larson Community. The woman confronted the man, who left out the back door and then went into a home across the street. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans, a baseball cap on backwards, and sunglasses.

Deputies arrived moments later and based on the description, 25-year-old Mauricio Guerrero-Segoviano of Royal City was arrested nearby. While collecting Guerrero’s personal property, they found a counterfeit $100 bill in his pocket.

Guerrero is lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of first degree criminal trespassing and possession of counterfeit bills.

“The home resident’s detailed description of the suspect gave deputies a clear picture of who they were looking for and making him easy to find,” said Sheriff Tom Jones. “Her attention to detail during a scary moment helped put this suspect in jail.”