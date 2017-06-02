Salmonella Outbreak Reaches NCW

People from Chelan, Kittitas, and Yakima Counties are among the 16 people Washington State Department of Health confirmed to have been diagnosed with Salmonella after coming in contact with live poultry.

The people infected are from Chelan, Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King (2), Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Mason, Pierce (2), Snohomish, Yakima (2), and Whatcom counties.

Five people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. Seven of the 16 are children younger than five.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 372 cases nationwide in 47 states.

Children under five, adults over 65, and people with weakened immune systems are most likely to get sick from Salmonella and should avoid handling live poultry.

People who own chicks and ducklings should take steps to protect themselves. Always wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching live poultry or anything in the area where birds live and roam.