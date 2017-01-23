Sasquatch Lineup Announced

The annual Sasquatch Festival that takes place at the Gorge on Memorial Day Weekend announced their 2017 lineup today [Monday].

Frank Ocean, Chance the Rapper and Twenty-One Pilots top the bill for musicians with Saturday Night Live alumni and Portlandia co-creator Fred Armisen will do a standup routine.

In all, 55 bands and 9 comedians will perform at the event.

Tickets for the Sasquatch Festival go on sale on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Find more at sasquatchfestival.com.