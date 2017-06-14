SCAM Alert: Tobacco settlement

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Washington state residents are getting peppered with claims that they can sign up to receive their share of tobacco lawsuit settlement. But the state Attorney General’s Office issued warnings Tuesday saying it’s a scam.

The News Tribune reports the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was reached in 1998. At least $206 billion paid out to the signatories is not sent to individuals, but to the governments to help cover the health care costs of smokers and chewers.

Officials say the fake advertisements offer consumers tax-free monthly payments of $2,300. The catch is that, in order to learn how to claim a settlement, consumers must buy a subscription that costs up to $129. The scammers ask for personal information and a credit card number.

Officials ask consumers who receive the ads to file a complaint.