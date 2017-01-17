Schools Cancel Activity For Ice Storms

Area schools have announced cancellations of school programs due to concerns over the approaching ice storm.

Wenatchee Valley College is closing it’s main campus and Omak campus at 4pm

Eastmont School District has cancelled all after school activity.

The Wenatchee School District has canceled after school programs. Athletic practices will be held until 5 p.m., and there will be no evening practices or activity buses.

The Quincy School District released students at 2:15. All after school activities are canceled.

Cascade School District has cancelled Basketball and wrestling matches and practices are shortened 90-minutes.

The Waterville Boys Basketball C game in Brewster has been canceled.

The Lake Chelan School District canceled its home wrestling match.

Pateros School District has canceled all after school activities.

Bridgeport High School has canceled all games.