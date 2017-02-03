Seattle Judge Rules Against Travel Ban

A federal judge in Seattle has issued a restraining order of President Trump’s Executive Order preventing residents from seven countries from entering the U.S.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson had filed a lawsuit over the order and it was heard this afternoon in Seattle in front of U.S. District Court Judge James Robart.

This will result in a temporary halt of the enforcement of the order nationwide.

After the decision, Ferguson said that, “no one is above the law, not even the President.”

This decision came shortly after a judge in Boston refused to extend a restraining order against the ban in Massachusetts.