The Washington State Patrol reports approximately 400 vehicle collisions occur every year in Washington State due to debris on the roadways.

Governor Jay Inslee has proclaimed June 6th as Secure Your Load Day. Multiple state agencies are launching a public safety effort to protect motorists on the roadways from litter and debris.

The State Patrol reminds motorists that all loads and any required covering must be secured. Maria’s Law was enacted in 2005, and means drivers in Washington face possible jail time if their unsecured loads seriously injure someone. The law was drafted after Maria Federici was blinded by a piece of furniture that fell from a rented moving trailer in front of her and crashed into her windshield, nearly killing her on Interstate 405.

The Washington Department of Transportation, Washington Traffic Safety Commission, Washington Department of Ecology and AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety are also providing information on how to safely secure a load