Semi-crash Blocks Pine Canyon

A rollover semi-truck crash shut down a section of State Route 2 in Pine Canyon early Monday evening.

The State Patrol believes the driver of the semi-truck was speeding when it jack-knifed and overturned 5 miles west of Waterville about 6pm.

The driver, John Puckett, 51 from Jefferson, Georgia and Julie Puckett, 50 of Jefferson, Georgia were both hospitalized in Wenatchee.

The road was closed for several hours while special air bag equipment was brought in to help lift the truck and trailer upright, according to the Washington State Patrol.