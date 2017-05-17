Semi’s Axle and Tire Strikes Passing Vehicle

A driver escaped relatively unharmed after an axle and tire dislodged from a passing semi and struck the front of his vehicle.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore said the driver suffered a cut to his finger and was transported to a hospital as a precaution. Moore said the debris struck the right front or passenger side of the vehicle. If the impact had been on the opposite side, the driver who was the lone occupant might have been seriously injured or killed.

The accident occurred about 7am and impacted traffic on SR17 near milepost 41 outside Warden