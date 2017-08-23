Sen. Hawkins Announces ‘Listening Tour’

Senator Brad Hawkins announced what he calls a “listening tour” where he will be visiting several communities in the 12th district October 5th through October 7th.

“I thought this would be a creative way to go out and connect with people where they are, so I can listen to their thoughts and concerns,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins will meet by appointment at public locations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties. On Oct. 5 he’ll start at Leavenworth City Hall, then stop at Wenatchee’s Confluence Technology Center and the Douglas County Public Services Building in East Wenatchee, make a visit to Pybus Public Market, and wrap up that evening at the Port of Quincy. The tour’s second day opens at the Lake Chelan School District board room, with visits to the Sweet River Bakery in Pateros and Alta Lake State Park on the way to late-afternoon appointments in Winthrop.

Hawkins asks that people email him at brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or phone his legislative office at 360-786-7622 to arrange appointments.

Hawkins said there will be two meeting opportunities in the Wenatchee area where no appointments are needed. One is the Oct. 5 stop at Pybus Public Market; the second will be a community hike up Saddle Rock. Hawkins and others who want to join him for the hike will depart from the Saddle Rock Gateway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.