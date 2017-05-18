Several Blood Drives Coming to NCW

Before busy summer schedules set in, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to roll up a sleeve to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients in need.

Donors of all blood types are needed now to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving cancer treatment.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position visit rdcrss.org/driver.

Upcoming Blood Drives:

Chelan County

Cashmere

6/7/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division Street

Leavenworth

6/8/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Icicle Village Resort, 505 Highway 2

Wenatchee

5/31/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wenatchee Valley College, 1300 Fifth Street

6/1/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pybus Market, 7 N Worthern St

6/2/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Avenue

6/5/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Avenue, PO Box 1019

6/6/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Avenue, PO Box 1019

6/9/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Avenue

Grant County

Mattawa

5/30/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Fire District 8, 510 Government Rd

Royal City

6/9/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., New Life Church, 117 Camelia St

Kittitas County

Ellensburg

6/12/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 512 N. Ruby Street

6/13/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hal Holmes Center, 209 N Ruby St

Yakima County

Granger

5/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Granger High School, 315 Mentzer Avenue

Selah

6/15/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Civic Center Selah, 216 S. 1st Street

Yakima

5/26/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

5/31/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

6/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

6/2/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

6/7/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

6/8/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

6/9/2017: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

6/14/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wilkinson Corporation, 212 N Naches Ave

6/14/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street

6/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Yakima Blood Donation Center, 302 S 2nd Street