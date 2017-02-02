Short’s House Seat Filled by Maycumber

After Shelly Short left the State House to become the newest Senator from the 7th Legislative District in Washington, her open seat had to be filled and now we know who it will be. Short’s long-time legislative assistant Jacquelin Maycumber will represent the 7th in the State House.

Maycumber was introduced to the full House today and said she’s “humbled and honored to be entrusted to continue fighting for the citizens of the Seventh District.”

Maycumber cited water, wildfires, wolves and 2nd Amendment Rights as some of her primary areas of concern.