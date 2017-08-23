Smoky skies from Oregon, Montana and regional blazes

A shift in the wind on Thursday should alleviate the hazy conditions in the Wenatchee Valley. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeremy Wolfe in Spokane said the smoke in the Wenatchee area has come from Oregon and Montana mixed with the 900 acre Jolly Mountain fire near Cle Elum and the 1,750 acre Norse Peak blaze near Yakima.

“A lot of the smoke is coming from the south at this point and with an increase in westerly winds on Thursday and into Friday, that should help improve the smoke situation” said Wolfe.

With a dry cold front moving through, the forecast on Thursday is cooler with sunny skies and a high near 82. Winds West 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday night, northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph through the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.