Snow Covered Roads Keep Troopers Busy

Friday’s snowstorm caused plenty of problems on area highways during the morning commute. Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Brian Moore says troopers responded to 42 accidents and collisions in the region. though none resulted in serious injury. Blewett Pass was closed at 9am for about an hour just south of the Big Y Junction where a semi slid off the highway. An injury collision was reported at US2 and Cotlets way in Cashmere.

Trooper Moore said even tough snowfall had tapered off by mid-morning, roadways were still very slick and to drive carefully.

There have been over 1,200 collisions on state highways, nearly all of those incidents caused by driving too fast for stormy conditions.