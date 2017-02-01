Students Return To Class After Soap Lake High School Bomb Threat

UPDATED 1:45pm

Students at Soap Lake High School returned to class early this afternoon after a lock down and evacuation due to a bomb threat received about 9:25am Wednesday morning. Superintendent Rick Wilkins said threat protocols were implemented and students were evacuated to an undisclosed location on school property for their safety while a search of the High school and middle school buildings was conducted. Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sharon Palmerton says a complete sweep of the buildings revealed nothing unusual

The Sheriff’s Office, Soap Lake Police and Grant County Fire District #7 responded.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports a verbal bomb threat received at Soap Lake High School about 9:30 this morning resulted in the evacuation of students to an undisclosed safe location. Soap Lake School District Supt. Rick Winters says the evacuation was orderly and all students are safe.

Sharon Palmerton with the Grant Count Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement. fire, and EMS are all on scene to assist.

Palmerton also dispelled rumors there was an active shooter. The Sheriff’s office says that is not the case.

As of 11am Wednesday, Supt. Wilkins did not have an estimate as to when kids would be released to their parents.