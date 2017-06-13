Special Candidate Filing Period Open in Chelan County

Chelan County has opened up a special three day filing period for offices that had a void in candidacy. Auditor Skip Moore announced a special three day filing period will begin at 9:00 a.m. on June 13th and will end at 5:00 p.m. on June 15th.

Those interested in filing can do so in the office of the County Auditor, located in the County Courthouse, 350 Orondo Ave. Suite 306 Level 3. Only filings for offices with a void in candidacy will be accepted.

The offices listed below had no candidate file:

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Cascade School District No. 228 District 5

Cashmere School District No. 222 District 5 At-Large

Entiat School District No. 127 District 2

Lake Chelan School District No. 129 District 2

Stehekin School District No. 69 Position 5

FIRE DISTRICTS

District No. 8 Commissioner 3

CEMETERY DISTRICTS

District No. 1 Position 1

District No. 1 Position 2

District No. 1 Position 3

District No. 2 Position 1

District No. 2 Position 2

District No. 3 Position 1

District No. 3 Position 2

District No. 3 Position 3

District No. 5 Position 1

District No. 5 Position 2

District No. 5 Position 3

WATER DISTRICTS

Lake Wenatchee Water District Position 1

Lake Wenatchee Water District Position 2

Lake Wenatchee Water District Position 3