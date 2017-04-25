Special Election results in the Wenatchee and Omak School Districts and the Chelan Public Hospital District #2 bond will be posted this evening after 8pm.

Ballots must be postmarked by April 25th or be dropped in ballot drop boxes by the 8pm Tuesday.

The Wenatchee School levy needs a simple majority to pass while the construction bond issues in Omak and Chelan will require a 60% approval and a turnout of at least 40% of the number of voters who participated in the last general election.

Wenatchee School levy and Chelan Hospital bond results will be posted at this link shortly after 8pm

Omak School bond results will be posted here by Okanogan County election officials sometime after 8pm