SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Police have seized 36 guns along with about 40,000 rounds of ammunition and taken into custody a convicted felon who isn’t allowed to own firearms.
The Spokesman-Review reports that Spokane police on Thursday arrested 62-year-old Robert W. Crampton.
He faces 10 charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and is being held in the Spokane County Jail on $100,000 bond.
Police say a tipster told police that Crampton was preparing for a “zombie apocalypse” as well as potential other doomsday scenarios.
Crampton’s criminal history includes battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon after he opened fire on police in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Spokane police also found ballistic vests at the home.
Be the first to comment on "Spokane Police Arrest Felon Described as “Prepper”"