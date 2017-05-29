Spromberg Log Yard Fire Wrapped Up

The Spromberg log yard fire is considered almost fully contained at 97% as of last report on Saturday. The Northwest Incident Management Team has returned management of the fire back to local resources; Chelan County Fire District 3 and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Public Information Officer Annie Schmidt says crews are still cooling the fire within the perimeter and personnel will continue to patrol the fire as necessary . People should expect to see isolated smoke. Due to better mapping, the fire was estimated at 34 acres.

The fire began began May 23rd in the Brender log yard on Spromberg Canyon Road. The cause is under investigation.