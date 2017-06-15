latest News

Squilchuck Road closures for sewer project

Posted By: Dave Bernstein June 15, 2017

A portion of Squilchuck Road will be closed next week so a sewer main can be installed at Simmons Street for the fire hall.

Squilchuck Road will be closed at Terminal Avenue to mp 0.6. T he closure is for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 19th through 22nd.

A 1-mile detour will go from Terminal Avenue to along Methow Street and to Saddlehorn Avenue.  A flagger will be at Saddlehorn and Squilchuck to allow homeowners to get to their properties.

