Squilchuck Road closures for sewer project

A portion of Squilchuck Road will be closed next week so a sewer main can be installed at Simmons Street for the fire hall.

Squilchuck Road will be closed at Terminal Avenue to mp 0.6. T he closure is for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 19th through 22nd.

A 1-mile detour will go from Terminal Avenue to along Methow Street and to Saddlehorn Avenue. A flagger will be at Saddlehorn and Squilchuck to allow homeowners to get to their properties.