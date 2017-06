State Route 28 is back open from mile post 6 at Rock Island Road, five miles east of East Wenatchee to milepost 8 at the entrance to Rock Island. It was closed this afternoon due to a brush fire.

The fire ignited around 3:30 p.m. this afternoon. Crews have knocked down the fire and are in mopping up mode. It is believed that power lines slapping together in the wind may have caused the fire, though no official cause has been determined.