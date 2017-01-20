Stage 1 Burn Ban in Chelan and Douglas Counties

Chelan and Douglas Counties will be under a Stage 1 Burn Ban starting at 4:00 p.m. Friday until noon Monday when the Washington State Department of Ecology will reassess the situation.

DOE says air quality is expected to worsen as winds die down over the weekend and the air stagnation could cause smoke to accumulate throughout Wenatchee Valley.

All outdoor burning is prohibited as is use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts and other uncertified wood-burning devices.

To see the latest list of burn bans, visit waburnbans.net.