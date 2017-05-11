State Patrol Names Award Winners

The Washington State Patrol announced awards for the District 6 Trooper and Detachment of the year.

Trooper John Bryant of Ellensburg was recognized as 2016 Trooper of the Year. Bryant led Kittitas County for collision investigated and helped organize traffic safety emphasis patrols.

The Washington State Patrol’s Moses Lake Detachment 3 won the 2016 Detachment of the Year honors for their efforts towards reducing collisions and overall performance.

The detachment is comprised of; Sergeant Marcus Smith #148, Trooper Spike Unruh #970, Trooper Sage Schafer #1193, Trooper Chris Kottong #680, Trooper Jeremy Weber #1100, Trooper Aaron Norton #697 (transferred to Spokane Nov. 2016),Trooper Benjamin Borgman #429, Trooper David Munoz #590 (transferred to Yakima Aug. 2016) and Trooper Connor Paysse #555

The State Patrol’s District 6 covers Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, Grant and Kittitas Counties.