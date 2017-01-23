State, Private Owners Partner to Rehab Old Yakima Mill Site

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – A long-vacant mill in Yakima may be getting a new life as officials are working to prepare the site for construction.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Sunday that the state Department of Ecology and the owners of the Boise Cascade Mill – OfficeMax, Yakima Resources, Dunollie Enterprises and LeeLynn & Wiley Mt. – are working to rehabilitate the property.

The city of Yakima is also working to prepare roads, streetlights and utilities for the public use of the land.

The Boise Cascade site fell into disrepair in 2010, but previously was sued sporadically as a major lumber mill and log yard for more than 100 years.

The Department of Ecology in 2008 and 2013 found contaminates in the soil of the site. The property owners are now tasked with creating a cleanup plan for the site.