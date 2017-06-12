latest News

Stewart Rogers Wins Trip of a Lifetime, Destination: Tahiti

Stewart Rogers (middle) with KW3's Connor & Nikki

Posted By: Dave Bernstein June 12, 2017

Stewart Rogers was the big winner Saturday from over 600 qualifiers who turned out for the Grand Prize Drawing at Paul Thomas Field in Wenatchee.

Rogers  won 6 days, 5 nights in an over water bungalow for 2 in Tahiti, R/T airfare from Seattle plus $500 spending money.

The biggest radio contest in North Central Washington was sponsored by Sunset Marina, Total Travel, Clark’s Jewelry, The Thai Restaurant, The Fireplace Guys, Arlberg Sports, The Alley Cafe and Cherry Creek Media

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Stewart Rogers Wins Trip of a Lifetime, Destination: Tahiti"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*