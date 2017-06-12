Stewart Rogers Wins Trip of a Lifetime, Destination: Tahiti

Stewart Rogers was the big winner Saturday from over 600 qualifiers who turned out for the Grand Prize Drawing at Paul Thomas Field in Wenatchee.

Rogers won 6 days, 5 nights in an over water bungalow for 2 in Tahiti, R/T airfare from Seattle plus $500 spending money.

The biggest radio contest in North Central Washington was sponsored by Sunset Marina, Total Travel, Clark’s Jewelry, The Thai Restaurant, The Fireplace Guys, Arlberg Sports, The Alley Cafe and Cherry Creek Media