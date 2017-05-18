Sunrise Lions Honor Local Officers

The Greater Wenatchee Sunrise Lions Club held it’s 25th annual Peace Officer Appreciation Luncheon and Officer of the Year ceremony Wednesday.

The five local law enforcement officers receiving the honor were Wenatchee Police Det. Steve Evitt, Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy Brett Peterson, East Wenatchee Police Sgt. Greg Renggli, Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Tonseth and Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Anderson.

The ceremony included a tribute to local peace officers who died in the line of duty; Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies Scott Edie and Saul Gallegos, Omak Police Officer Michael Marshall, State Trooper James Saunders and State Parks Ranger Catherine Secor