Super Bowl Snow Situation

Friday’s snow began before dawn and is forecast to bring several inches to the Wenatchee Valley with perhaps over a foot of new snow in the Leavenworth area … rain and snow showers will alternate through Saturday & Sunday right up to the Super Bowl kick-off at 3:30 PM. Trooper Brian Moore of the Washington State Troopers warns motorists to drive carefully and slowly for the snowy, stormy conditions. Here are the detailed forecasts for Super Bowl weekend. Go Patriots!

Today … Snow. High near 25. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight Snow likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 27 by midnight. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Calm wind. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Calm wind. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.