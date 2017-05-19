Suspect in US2 Chase Forced Vehicles Off Highway

Sheriff’s Deputies finally caught an 18 year old man last Saturday who eluded them by driving into oncoming traffic and exceeding 100 mph from Wenatchee to Coles Corner.

The Wenatchee World reported the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured when the suspect, Salvador Esquivel-Montez reportedly forced several vehicles off the road to avoid a collision. Deputies and State Patrol were involved but backed off on their pursuit as the suspect approached Leavenworth.

The suspect and his 19-year-old girlfriend Itzayana Morfin of Pasco were arrested when the pickup ran out of gas.

The couple is suspected of stealing a pickup in Pasco and vehicle prowls in Ellensburg last week. The truck was spotted in Wenatchee on Saturday morning.

Esquivel-Montez is being held in Chelan County on suspicion of possession of stolen property and theft charges and attempting to elude police. Morfin is being held at Kittitas County Jail on suspicion of trafficking stolen property and vehicle prowl.