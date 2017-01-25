latest News

Tara the Cat, K P Q Pet of the Week

Posted By: John Summers January 25, 2017

Tara the Cat is a well-mannered marmalade and white kittie that needs a warm and safe home, perhaps with you and your family.  She is currently staying with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society located at 1474 S Wenatchee Avenue … you can see her particulars and those of all the cats & dogs and other possible pets waiting patiently for adoption online at http://www.wenatcheehumane.org .. if you stop by, say hello to Tara, she is the K P Q Pet of the Week.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Tara the Cat, K P Q Pet of the Week"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*