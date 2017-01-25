Tara the Cat, K P Q Pet of the Week

Tara the Cat is a well-mannered marmalade and white kittie that needs a warm and safe home, perhaps with you and your family. She is currently staying with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society located at 1474 S Wenatchee Avenue … you can see her particulars and those of all the cats & dogs and other possible pets waiting patiently for adoption online at http://www.wenatcheehumane.org .. if you stop by, say hello to Tara, she is the K P Q Pet of the Week.