Texas woman one of two victims found in truck

The Chelan County Coroner has identified one of the two people found dead in a pickup on May 23rd in Chelan County.

24 year old Sarah Ann Pischke of Humble, Texas was found with an unidentified male in a pickup at a Chiwaukum Creek campsite on Highway 2 west of Leavenworth

The Sheriff’s office said the pickup had been concealed with a blanket and vegetation.

An autopsy of both victims revealed no signs of trauma. The Chelan County Coroner is waiting for a report on fingerprints to determine the male victim’s identity and the results of toxicology tests to determine how the pair may have died.