Third Annual Chili Cook-off Saturday

Winter seems the perfect time for a good, hearty chili and Pybus Public Market will host the third annual chili cook-off this Saturday from noon to 1.

Executive Director Steve Robinson says there is so much great food in our area.

“It really is intended to showcase the culinary arts of some of our local chefs.”

Two-time defending champion Mike’s Meats will not be there, but nine restaurants, including three new entrants to the fray, will take part.

Executive Director Steve Robinson says they love to bring the community together.

“Part of what we try to do at Pybus is find odd, unusual and eclectic events and activities that are all community-based.”

It’s free and open to the public and the winner will be determined by who gets the most votes.