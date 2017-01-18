Three Arrested, 1 Sought In Home Invasion Robbery

Three Chelan County residents wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery in Othello January 2nd are behind bars. Undersheriff Jason Matthews says 29 year-old Zane Grissom was arrested near Entiat on January 6th by officers with the Columbia River Drug Task Force, Wenatchee Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service. Two more suspects, 37 year-old Kevin Bradley and 29 year-old Jennifer Ramsey were arrested Saturday in Cashmere. Matthews said the pair had been staying in Leavenworth area motels and detectives tracked their locations last week until they were arrested while riding in a vehicle deputies stopped to apprehend them.

Investigators believe a fourth suspect from Chelan County remains at large. Adams County Sheriff’s Department believes the suspects allegedly threatened the occupants of the home with a firearm and physically assaulted at least one person.