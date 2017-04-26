Three Big Events at Pybus Saturday

Pybus Public Market will be a very busy place this Saturday, April 29th with three of their most popular events. The Rustique Divas Vintage Market, NCW Dahlia Society Tuber Sale and the WSU Master Gardeners Plant Sale will all be happening as people celebrate the first weekend of the Apple Blossom Festival. The Dahlia sale starts at 8:00, running until 2 and will offer hundreds of varieties along with expert advice. The WSU Master Gardeners will be there at 9 offering between 3-4,000 plants including herbs, vegetables and tomatoes. The Vintage Market also starts at 9 with Antiques and collectibles sold by local vendors.