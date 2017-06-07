Three Fingers Park?

The controversial Three Fingers landfill on Lake Chelan should be a city park according to 120 residents who have petitioned the Mayor and City Council to rezone the property.

Proponents told the Wenatchee World the city does not have enough parks and the land should be rezoned under the Growth Management Act.

Chelan’s Mayor Mike Cooney agrees a park is needed but is opposed to the taking of private property. The half dozen acres of squared-off man made peninsulas near downtown Chelan is owned by Goodfellow Brothers Holdings.

The City Council will consider a final recommendation from the planning commission as early as next month. The planning commission is currently accepting public comments until June 13.