Town Toyota Center Hiring for Wild Season

With the Wenatchee Wild season just over a month away, the Town Toyota Center is looking to hire more than 75 people for part time jobs.

The arena seeks a part-time box office supervisor; the Rink needs a part-time opening for cashiers, lead position and concessions. The operations department needs several conversion crew members, a Zamboni driver, and parking attendees.

Food and Beverage will be hiring for servers, food runners, and general kitchen staff to work during the Wenatchee Wild games and upcoming concerts.

Apply online now at https://www.towntoyotacenter.com/