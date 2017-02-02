Tragedy Strikes KPQ Newsroom

KPQ News Director Michael Knight reported tragedy struck this morning at the heart of the KPQ Newsroom, as the long-standing staff coat and hat stand met its’ ignoble end; its’ pieces strewn to the far corners of the workspace. Time and gravity took the last full measure of benefit and convenience in what rescue workers described as as “a total system failure”.

Witnesses say the sudden collapse left winter clothing items in a state of chaos and dishevelment. Authorities say no injuries were reported in the sudden burst of compressed wooden parts and colorful plastic fittings. A KPQ management spokesperson says previous discrepancy reports of chronic coat rack emergencies cannot be substantiated.