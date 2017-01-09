Treacherous Driving Conditions

Winter weather is making for treacherous driving in much of Eastern Washington, and authorities closed a 60-mile section of Interstate 90 eastbound after numerous crashes and spinouts. The state Department of Transportation closed the highway’s eastbound lanes from North Bend to about 10 miles east of Cle Elum when a semi ran into the jersey barrier. The pass was reopened just after 9am Monday.

The Washington State Patrol says one of the crashes, east of Cle Elum, resulted in serious injury when a vehicle rolled over and an 12-year-old Bellingham boy who wasn’t wearing a seat belt was ejected. A three-car crash killed a 19 year old Bremerton man and a six-car crash left another critically injured. Trooper Bryan Moore reports the Sate Patrol responded to almost 300 collisions this weekend with 182 accidents in Kittitas County, the majority along the I-90 corridor. Moore says most of the collisions are caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported freezing rain on Sunday and blowing snow or drifting conditions made travel conditions hazardous in Grant and Adams counties. A Quincy woman was hospitalized in Wenatchee when she lost control of her vehicle on Hwy 28 and struck a rock wall. Two Rock Island residents were injured Sunday when a car crossed the centerline 4 miles east of East Wenatchee. Several school districts cancelled classes Monday including Ephrata, Moses Lake, Othello, Quincy, Soap Lake and Warden with dozens more opened on 2 hour delayed schedules

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for much of Eastern Washington, with heavy snow in many areas.