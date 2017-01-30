Trooper K-9 Crew Visits NewsRadio 560 K P Q

Bracken, the Washington State Trooper K-9 officer and his keeper and partner, K-9 Trooper Paul Woodside visited NewsRadio 560 KPQ to the delight of the Cherry Creek Media staff and management. Bracken, a two-year old pure-bred Cocker Spaniel, was born and raised in England, then trained when he arrived in Washington State to concentrate on his main talent of discovering heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine by his extraordinary senses of smell. You would not imagine, while watching Bracken and Trooper Woodsisde romp around the KPQ lobby with a tennis ball, that this talented team were recently in the news when called to a suspicious highway traffic stop on I-90. The officer who made the stop believed there might be drug contraband in the suspect’s vehicle. Bracken and Trooper Woodside were on the scene in five minutes, Bracken sniffed out a significant amount of drugs hidden in the car and made the first successful arrest of his short but distinguished career.

Hear the full interview with Bracken, Woodside and State Trooper Brian Moore Tuesday afternoon at 1 PM on “The Agenda” with Michael Knight.