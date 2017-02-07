Truck Hauling Apples Ends Up In River

A truck driver was hospitalized Monday after crashing into the Columbia River off Highway 243 about 1.5 miles south of the Schawana. Trooper Brian Moore said the driver was going too fast and failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, rolled down the embankment. The rig’s trailer loaded with apples, landed in the river. The 44 year old driver was able to get out of the cab, but the trailer started floating down the river. Grant County P-U-D crews were able to secure the trailer on a sand bar.

WSP photo shows truck cab on river bank