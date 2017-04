A 34-year-old Wilson Creek man was killed about 3pm Tuesday in a one vehicle collision west of Marlin.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin A. McAfee was eastbound on Lower Marlin Road about 1.5 miles north of State Route 28 when his pickup plunged down a 200 foot cliff.

McAfee was ejected and died at the scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation