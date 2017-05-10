Two Cats Killed in Attack By Dogs

Wenatchee Valley Animal Care & Control is trying to locate the owner or owners of two pitbull type dogs that entered the backyard of a private residence and attacked two cats.

In a press release, Animal Care & Control reported one cat was killed and the other suffered critical injuries that required it be euthanized.

The attack took place Monday on the 600 block of Grover Place in East Wenatchee around 9:30pm. The cat’s owner did not recognize the dogs and the Animal Control officer who responded, saw the dogs, but was unable to contain them.

The two adult dogs were described as white and gray and the second dog was blue or gray.

If you have any information that can help us contact the dog’s owner, please call Wenatchee Valley Animal Care & Control at 662-9577, option 1.