Two Dead Bodies Found in Truck

The Chelan County Sheriff’s office is working to identify two bodies found inside a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon. The truck was found adjacent to a campsite near mile post 90 on Highway 2, between Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee near the Chiwaukum Creek Rock Quarry.

Autopsies were performed on both of the deceased Wednesday. The autopsy results did not reveal any trauma or fatal injuries. The Chelan County Chief Deputy Coroner reported further tests and analysis would need to be completed prior to determining a cause of death. The results for that could take up to 10 weeks. Positive identification could take up to two more weeks. Once that is determined, next of kin will be notified.

Shortly after 12:30pm a caller reported they located a full sized pickup truck in a heavily brushed area near the Chiwaukum Creek Rock Quarry. The Rock Quarry is located near mile post 90 on Highway 2, west of Leavenworth.

The first arriving Deputy noticed someone had attempted to conceal the vehicle with a blanket, duct tape, and natural vegetation from the area. Two deceased people were found sitting in the driver’s seat and front passenger seat.

At this point, there are no suspects. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is a risk to public safety related to this incident.