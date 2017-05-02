Two Men Escape Early Morning House Fire

The two occupants of a house fire in the 5600 block of Penn Ave in Rock Island were able to safely escape.

Douglas County #2 Assistant Chief Cam Phillips says the father and son were awakened in the dark by smoke alarms. The two were able to use the light of the son’s cellphone to make their way out of the house and called RiverCom to report the fire about 1am.

The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Phillips says the fire was so intense, an alarm went out for backup from Chelan County District #1, Cashmere, Monitor and Orondo.

Two pet birds, several classic and vintage cars, a boat and some outbuildings were lost in the blaze.

An investigation into the cause was expected to begin this morning, according to Phillips.