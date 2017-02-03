Two Sections in Chief Joseph Wildlife Area Closed Until April

WDFW has closed off two sections, 4-O Ranch and Grouse Flats, of Chief Joseph Wildlife Area in Asotin County to everyone until April.

The areas were closed to protect wintering deer and elk from disturbance.

District Wildlife Biologist Paul Wilk said the winter drainage conditions are the worst he’s seen in 20 years and that deer and elk are showing “physical signs of undernourishment, including exposed hip bones and eating shrub bark.”

Feeding the animals at this time will not help them, with Wilk noting they need to minimize disturbances and other stress to help them.