US 2 Through Tumwater Closed

US 2 is closed from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 at the west end of Leavenworth due to avalanche danger. There is a detour available using SR 207 and the Chumstick Highway. There will be no vehicles over 10,000 gross vehicle weight allowed on the detour. Crews are hoping to re-open later today. Further west, the roadway over the pass is bare and wet with frost and ice in places.

A non-injury accident was also blocking lanes at MP4 and forced closure of McNeil Canyon Road. The road reopened as of 10:45am