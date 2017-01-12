latest News

US2 From Waterville To Coulee City Reopens

Posted By: Dave Bernstein January 12, 2017

The Deparment of Transportation has reopened US Highway 2 between Waterville and Coulee City.  The highway was reopened at 5am Thursday.  Snow conditions and heavy drifting  forced the closure on Tuesday about 4pm in both directions of  US 2  13 miles east of Waterville at MP163 to 1 mile west of coulee city at MP189.  Trooper Bryan Moore advises motorists to drive for conditions and to be prepared for possible blowing and drifting conditions.  Several large snowbanks were graded down to road level so the roads will be icy and slick.

KPQ.com provides a link to over 50 WSDOT traffic cameras throughout Central Washington from the Canadian border to Oregon.  Check the latest travel conditions here

