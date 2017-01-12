US2 From Waterville To Coulee City Reopens

The Deparment of Transportation has reopened US Highway 2 between Waterville and Coulee City. The highway was reopened at 5am Thursday. Snow conditions and heavy drifting forced the closure on Tuesday about 4pm in both directions of US 2 13 miles east of Waterville at MP163 to 1 mile west of coulee city at MP189. Trooper Bryan Moore advises motorists to drive for conditions and to be prepared for possible blowing and drifting conditions. Several large snowbanks were graded down to road level so the roads will be icy and slick.

