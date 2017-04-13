US97A Closure At Knapps Hill Tunnel

US 97A will be closed between Entiat and Chelan today for tunnel inspection, rock removal, and road maintenance.

The closure begins Thursday at 9am and should be completed by 3pm. The highway will be closed just south of Knapps Hill Tunnel at the junction with SR 971, Navarre Coulee Road to South Lakeshore Road near Pat and Mike’s Grocery.

Detours are available using SR 971 over Navarre Coulee or US 2 and US 97 on the east side of the Columbia River.