Volunteers needed to count walkers and cyclists

The number of people who choose to walk or ride bicycles as their mode of transportation is increasing in Washington each year. Just how many? Here is an opportunity to help the state find out.

Volunteer registration is now open for anyone who wants to help count the number of people who walk or ride bicycles to their destinations during a three-day survey starting Tuesday, Sept. 26th In 2016, volunteers tallied more than 78,000 people biking and walking in communities across Washington. Volunteer support is vital to the success of this project, and about 400 people are needed for the count.

For the ninth annual survey, the Washington State Department of Transportation and Cascade Bicycle Club are partnering with FeetFirst, Washington Bikes and Futurewise to help count the number of people bicycling and walking Tuesday, Sept. 26th through Thursday, Sept. 28th.

To learn more or volunteer, visit WSDOT’s website