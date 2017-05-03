She wants to be the Apple of your eye

Apple is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of The Week. Apple will win your heart over in a matter of minutes!

She is very gentle at heart and is looking for direction and lots of love. She came from a home with several other dogs and is a little nervous meeting dogs she is not familiar with.

She is looking for a home with a secure fenced yard to keep her home safely while giving her some freedom. She is house trained and use to riding in a car.

If you are interested in giving Apple her fur-ever home, hurry in to see her because Apple is headed to an adoption event in Puyallup on Saturday, May 7th and someone may fall in love with her there.

Learn more about Apple and see her adoption page online