Washington Achievement Award Winners Announced

Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction released their list of Washington Achievement Awards yesterday [Monday]. In total, 280 schools received the state’s highest education honor, including several in North Central Washington. Superintendent Chris Reykdal said, “These schools help Washington lead the way in innovative education and access to high-quality learning opportunities.” The award-winning schools will be honored during a ceremony on May 3 at Olympic Middle School in Auburn School District.

NCW Winners:

Almira Elementary School (Almira School District)

Cle Elum Roslyn Elementary (Cle Elum-Roslyn School District)

Cascade Elementary (Eastmont School District)

Robert E Lee Elementary (Eastmont School District)

Columbia Ridge Elementary (Ephrata School District)

Grant Elementary (Ephrata School District)

Morgen Owings Elementary School (Lake Chelan School District)

Park Orchard Elementary School (Moses Lake School District)

Pateros Elementary (Pateros School District)

Abraham Lincoln Elementary (Wenatchee School District)

Washington Elementary School (Wenatchee School District)